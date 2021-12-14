Union Pacific Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has voted to increase the quarterly dividend on the company’s common shares by 10% to $1.18 per share.
The dividend is payable December 30 to shareholders of record December 20. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 122 consecutive years.
The rail line runs east-to-west through Columbia County.
“Union Pacific continues to deliver strong cash returns to our shareholders,” said Jennifer Hamann, Union Pacific executive vice president and chief financial officer. “(This) action, coupled with the 10% increase earlier this year, is consistent with our targeted dividend payout ratio of 45 percent.”