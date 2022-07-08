Farmers Bank & Trust Community Specialist & Assistant Board Secretary Candace Rankin graduated from the FBI Citizens Academy program in June.
The FBI Citizens Academy gives business, religious, civic, and community leaders an inside look at the FBI. Candidates are nominated and then selected to participate by the special agent in charge of the local FBI field office.
“I have always had respect for law enforcement, but this experience really opened my eyes to a lot of things I was unaware of. The level of respect I have for them now is even greater,” Rankin said.
“The FBI Citizens Academy is an excellent curriculum to connect the FBI to our local leaders and difference-makers in Arkansas,” Farmers Bank Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Anderson said. “Candace has been instrumental in the bank’s relationship with the FBI, by connecting them to the communities we serve.”
In her role, Rankin organizes various bank and community events including the annual FBI Community Awareness Program luncheons where law enforcement from all departments across the state get together with community leaders for a presentation and brief training.
“Farmers Bank & Trust’s former Chairman & CEO Bob Burns went through this program many years ago and our CEO Chris Gosnell has gone through it as well,” Rankin said. “I’m honored the bank nominated me for this opportunity and that I was able to attend.”
Once a week for eight weeks Rankin drove from Magnolia to Little Rock for class. Topics covered during the academy include cybersecurity, active shooter training, negotiation, domestic and counterterrorism, weapons of mass destruction, stop the bleed training, and more.
“I believe everyone who works in customer care should learn this information. It’s potentially life-saving,” Rankin said.
CLICK HERE for more information about the FBI Citizens Academy.