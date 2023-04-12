Edward Jones financial advisor Laura Crowell of Magnolia has been named to the 2023 list of "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" in Arkansas by Forbes and SHOOK Research.
Crowell ranked No. 16 in Arkansas. She has served area investors for the past 23 years.
"This is an incredible honor and a testament to the work I do helping clients realize their dreams. When my clients are successful, so am I," Crowell said. "We are all winners, and I share this award with them. I also am eternally grateful to my extraordinary branch team for joining me in looking out for our clients’ best interests."
To compile the 2023 list of financial advisors named to "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" ranking, SHOOK Research analysts conducted more than 17,500 interviews with nominees. Criteria included revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, use of best practices and approach to working with clients.
Edward Jones is a financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care at the end of 2022.