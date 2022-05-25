Raytheon Missiles and Defense has been awarded a $217,121,769 fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price contract for 154 full-rate production Block V Tactical Tomahawk All Up Round Vertical Launch System missiles.
The company’s Camden facility will get 10 percent of the work.
Seventy of the missiles will be for the Navy, 54 for the Marine Corps, and 30 for the Army.
Work will also be performed at other Raytheon locations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The missiles will be built by January 2025.
Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $98,691,713; fiscal 2022 procurement of ammunition (Navy/Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $73,313,844; fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $42,296,449; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,819,763 will be obligated at the time of award.
The contract was not competitively procured due to Department of Defense regulations.
The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.