The Columbia County Conservation District, with Mapping Solutions, has announced the release of the new “Columbia County Plat Book.”
The spiral-bound book features the standard landownership map pages showing townships and ranges within the county, including property boundaries for all rural parcels. Along with landownership maps are new, enhanced LiDAR aerial view maps that show a 3D-like topographical look at the local land.
This updated edition includes information regarding the Columbia County Conservation District, a current county government directory, a voting district map, school district maps, municipality maps and much more.
The information is valuable to anyone interested, particularly those who own land in Columbia County. Prospective or adjoining property owners, hunters, foresters, timber and petroleum industry personnel, emergency services and many others could benefit from the information.
“Mapping Solutions appreciates the opportunity to partner with Columbia County Conservation District and publishing this valuable resource supporting the local community,” said Randy Waldorf, owner of Mapping Solutions in Kearney, MO. “Mapping Solutions serves more than 600 counties in 18 states by providing the highest quality map products and exceptional customer service.”
The 2022 “Columbia County Plat Book” is available for purchase for $75 at the Columbia County Conservation District located in Room 102J at the Reynolds Center at Southern Arkansas University. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The “Columbia County Plat Book” may also be purchased at the Columbia County Judge’s Office located on the first floor of the Columbia County Courthouse. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
CLICK HERE to order wall maps, a smart phone friendly SmartMap, and an eBook version.
The most recent plat book was published in 2018.