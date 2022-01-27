Magnolia Regional Medical Center, officially Magnolia Regional Health System, had an unmodified, clean opinion on the annual audit report.
Michael Westerfield, of BKD, reviewed the audit report with the board during Monday’s meeting.
The audit showed total operating revenues of $25,773,467, total operating expenses of $27,560,776, and non-operating revenues of $12,521,822. The net position at the end of the year was $40,206,514.
In other board news:
-- The hospital ended the month of December with a positive EBITDA of $122,345.
Net revenue for the month was $2,362,971.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $70,009, including $60,648 in sales tax revenue.
Year to date, the hospital has a positive EBITDA of $335,103.
Gross revenue is $17,536,150, with a net revenue of $7,008,505 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $79,250.
The net labor expense is $4,493,096. Non-operating income for the year is $211,153, including $184,145 in sales tax revenue.
-- Chief Executive Officer Rex Jones said there is not a date for closing on the former Home Health building.
-- Jones told the board the upgrades had been installed on the Mako robotic system for Dr. Kevin Rudder. Rudder has completed the training with the new software and is now able to use the robot for partial knee replacements and total hip replacements.
Jones said the hospital is “well above” schedule on payments for the machine.
-- Jones said the CMS mandate is still in effect requiring employees of the hospital to be COVID-19 vaccinated to maintain employment. He said employees must have had their second shot by March 15. Employees may apply for exemptions.
Chief operating officer LeeAnn Scheer said the hospital has eight employees out with COVID-19.
She said it seems to be trending downward. She said in the community, positive tests are trending around 25-28 percent.
-- Jones said the hospital will be getting five permanent air purifiers, 10 portable air purifiers, and two UV room sterilization units through a grant.
-- Chief Nursing Officer Stephanie Schmittou said the Level 4 trauma survey was completed in December.
-- Board approved the purchase of a new machine for cataract surgeries.
-- The MRMS Foundation will hold its Derby Day fundraiser on May 7.
-- Board welcomed new Chief of Staff Dr. Roger Scow.
-- The next meeting will be February 28.