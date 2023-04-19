Plan. Produce. Profit. That’s the message from a series of spring workshops, facilitated by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the National Agricultural Law Center, that will provide needed knowledge for Arkansas specialty crop producers to operate within the Arkansas Food Freedom Act.
According to a fact sheet from the Division of Agriculture’s Public Policy Center, Act 1040 of 2021 — otherwise known as the Arkansas Food Freedom Act — allows Arkansas residents to sell more types of homemade food and drink products in more locations than before, allowing direct sales of certain homemade food and drink products that do not require time or temperature controls to remain safe. Some products, such as pickles, salsas, and canned vegetables, may require pH testing.
CLICK HERE for information about the workshops, the agenda, and the registration link.
There is a $10 registration cost and lunch is provided. Speakers may vary by workshop location. Workshop attendees will be eligible to receive a free pH meter.
The South Arkansas workshop will be May 23 at the Southwest Research and Extension Center near Hope, 362 Hwy. 174 North.
The workshops are funded by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture through the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
“These workshops are an opportunity for those across Arkansas to participate and learn important agricultural information in an interactive, engaging way,” Wes Ward, Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture, said. “The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is proud to help fund these workshops.”
“The NALC is happy to be a part of the Plan. Produce. Profit. workshops,” Harrison Pittman, director of the NALC, said. “These events are both interesting and informative, and we look forward to attendees learning more about the Arkansas Food Freedom Act from talented presenters.”
Along with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and National Agricultural Law Center, the workshops are put on with support from Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Arkansas Department of Health, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Arkansas Food Innovation Center, and Share Grounds.
More information on the Arkansas Food Freedom Act is available online. CLICK THE PDF to see a fact sheet about the act.