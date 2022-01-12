Farmers Bank & Trust’s Board of Directors has made a promotion to help the bank assimilate its existing Texas branches and the recent purchase of nine Arvest Bank branches.
Jeff Nutt will be the Regional Market president. In addition to continuing his efforts in the Paris, TX market, Nutt’s promotion will allow him to support other Farmers Bank & Trust markets including Prosper, New Boston, and TEXarkana.
“As soon as the purchase of nine Arvest branches is completed later this month, Jeff will support the new De Queen, Arkansas market, which will also include Broken Bow and Idabel, Oklahoma,” said Farmers Bank & Trust Chief of Staff Mike Cross. “Jeff has had consistent success when building strong relationships with both customers and team members.”
With almost 20 years of banking experience, Nutt, a commercial loan officer, began his career as a credit analyst in TEXarkana. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Sam Houston State University and is a graduate of the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. He also completed American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School.
Nutt said, “I’m looking forward to this new role, working with people in our Bank outside of Paris and seeing what we can accomplish together.”
Nutt with his wife, Meagan, daughters Faith and Piper, and sons, Luke and Eli.
Nutt is active in church and comes from a family entrenched in the Lamar County community. His father, Ronnie Nutt, was awarded the 2020 “History Maker of the Year” by the Lamar County Historical Society. He has been married to his wife for 16 years and together they have four children. He is involved locally with the Keep Paris Working board and has served as president of the Trinity Christian Academy school board for 10 years. In his free time, Nutt enjoys coaching his childrens’ sports teams.