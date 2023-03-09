Delek US Holdings, Inc., has announced the appointment of Patrick Reilly as executive vice president and chief commercial officer effective March 1, 2023.
Delek US operates a refinery in El Dorado and has oil pipelines in Union and Columbia counties.
In his new role, Reilly will work closely with Delek's management team to lead the company's strategies to achieve its short and long-term objectives.
Reilly brings over 20-years of energy oil refining and trading experience, with deep sector knowledge and a proven track record of delivering transformative change management and margin growth for mid-size and large established companies.
Delek's President and CEO Avigal Soreq said, "We are excited to welcome Patrick to our team. He brings a wealth of expertise from the energy sector that aligns our company vision for future growth. I look forward to partnering with him on various initiatives to unlock value in pursuit of Delek's strategic priorities."
Reilly joins Delek from Motiva (Aramco), where he served as vice president of Trading - Crude, Clean Products & Feedstocks. During his tenure at Motiva, he was a key leader in the transformation of the commercial department that globally transacts 750 million barrels per year to record profits in both 2021 and 2022. Prior to Motiva, he served as a regional head of Trading for Gunvor as well as Global Book Leader for Marine Fuels, Fuel Oil and Refinery Feedstocks at Andeavor (Tesoro).
Earlier in his career, he held various positions at BP, including refinery asset economist and process engineer. He earned a master's degree in finance and business economics from the USC Marshall School of Business, and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware.
"I am very excited to join Delek and its culture of excellence," said Reilly. "The company's track record of growth is remarkable, and I look forward to doing my part to keep that momentum going as Delek continues to prioritize growth and innovation."