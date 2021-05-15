Weyerhaeuser Company has declared a quarterly base cash dividend of 17 cents per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on June 18, to holders of record at the close of business on June 4.
The company operates a tree nursery in the Calhoun community and a plywood mill near Emerson.
In fourth quarter 2020, Weyerhaeuser implemented a "base plus variable supplemental" dividend framework. Under this framework, the company expects to supplement its quarterly base cash dividend, as appropriate, with a variable return of cash to achieve a targeted total annual return to shareholders of 75 to 80 percent of annual Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD).
Weyerhaeuser expects this variable return of cash will occur primarily through a supplemental cash dividend which will, in general, be declared and paid annually in the first quarter.