PotlatchDeltic Corporation has reported net income of $39.2 million, or 58 cents per diluted share, on revenues of $248.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
PotlatchDeltic’s Waldo mill is part of the company’s Wood Products Division. The company also has substantial timber and land interests in Arkansas.
Excluding a net loss on fire damage, adjusted net income was $39.9 million, or 59 cents per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income was $100 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, on revenues of $337.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Net income for the full year 2021 was $423.9 million, or $6.26 per diluted share, on revenues of $1.3 billion. Excluding a net gain on fire damage, adjusted net income was $421.4 million, or $6.22 per share for 2021. Net income for the full year 2020 was $166.8 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, on revenues of $1.0 billion. Excluding an after-tax pension settlement charge, adjusted net income was $198.6 million, or $2.94 per diluted share for 2020.
2021 Highlights
-- Generated record Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $652.9 million and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 49%
-- Record Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA of $393.9 million driven by historic lumber prices
-- Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA of $262.9 million was a record level due to leveraged Idaho lumber indexed pricing
-- Acquired $134 million of high-quality timberlands
-- Returned $388 million to shareholders through regular dividends and a Q4 special dividend
-- Maintained strong liquidity position of $595 million as of December 31, 2021
“2021 was an extraordinary year, with our Wood Products and Timberlands businesses far exceeding last year's record performance," said Eric Cremers, president and chief executive officer. "Our leverage-to-lumber strategy capitalized on historic lumber prices and is well situated to continue to drive strong financial performance into 2022. Additionally, we returned $388 million to shareholders in 2021, including a special dividend in December, and are well positioned to continue growing shareholder value through our disciplined and opportunistic capital allocation strategy," said Cremers.
"2022 is off to a great start with the recent surge in lumber prices benefitting both our Timberlands and Wood Products businesses. We expect housing-related fundamentals that drive demand in our business to remain favorable and we continue to expect lumber prices will remain higher than long-term averages. We continue to monitor the pandemic and the trend in mortgage rates and their impact on lumber demand and our business. During 2022, we expect to harvest approximately 6.1 million tons in our Timberlands segment, ship around 1 billion board feet in lumber, and sell about 13,500 rural acres and 165 residential lots in our Real Estate Segment," said Cremers.