Arkansas hatcheries set 24.8 million broiler-type eggs during the week ending December 18, up 6 percent from the comparable week in 2020 and up 6 percent from the previous week.
Hatcheries in the United States weekly program set 239 million eggs in incubators during the week ending December 18, 2021, up 1 percent from a year ago.
Arkansas broiler-type chicks placed for meat production were 22.2 million chicks during the week ending December 18, up 2 percent from the comparable week in 2020 and up slightly from the previous week. Broiler growers in the United States weekly program placed 187 million chicks for meat production during the week ending December 18, 2021, down 1 percent from a year ago.