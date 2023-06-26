Farmers Bank & Trust officials assembled with members of Texarkana College’s administration, faculty, and staff to announce their sponsorship of Texarkana College’s updated digital marquee.
The gathering was held on the Texarkana College campus in the Nelson Administration Building lobby within view of the updated sign. The modernized digital signage will serve as an effective communication tool for the college and the community, displaying messages relating to enrollment, new programs, events, and news.
Texarkana College President Dr. Jason Smith said he is delighted to have received the sponsorship from Farmers Bank Foundation.
“We are so grateful for the generous sponsorship by Farmers Bank Foundation to help Texarkana College modernize our campus by assisting with the cost of updating our digital marquee board,” said Dr. Smith. This digital board is an important way for us to connect with our community and recruit new students, we are confident the project will make a positive impact on our communication efforts.”
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.