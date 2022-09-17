A Magnolia retailer has been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds listing" as of September 6, according to posting on the ABC website this week.
According to the report, NMN Liquor at 443 Hwy. 79 South in Magnolia was cited for a $2,930.40 insufficiency. Baljit S. Sarai is permit holder.
The ABC website states as follows: "In accordance with ACA 3-4-406 the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is authorized to maintain a list of retailers who have paid invoices forwarded by wholesalers with an insufficient funds check.
"Under Reg. 2.31, no sales or deliveries may be made by any wholesaler to a retailer whose name appears on the list. Once payment in full has been made by the delinquent retailer to the reporting wholesaler, the reporting wholesaler is to notify the ABCD within 24 hours that payment has been made. Under the regulation, the retailer may file an objection to their name being placed on the list for the reasons listed in the regulation."