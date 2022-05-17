Weyerhaeuser Company has announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of 18 cents per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on June 17, 2022, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on June 3, 2022.
In fourth quarter 2020, Weyerhaeuser implemented a "base plus variable supplemental" dividend framework. Under this framework, the company expects to supplement its quarterly base cash dividend, as appropriate, with an additional return of variable cash to achieve a targeted total annual return to shareholders of 75 to 80 percent of annual Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD).
The company has the flexibility in its capital allocation framework to return this additional cash either in the form of a supplemental dividend, which will, in general, be declared and paid annually in the first quarter based on prior year financial results, or through a combination of supplemental dividend and opportunistic share repurchase.
Adjusted FAD, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by Weyerhaeuser as net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items.