Standard Lithium Ltd. has provided an update on its commercial development activities in El Dorado.
The Hydroxide Pilot plant was designed and constructed by a third-party global water and process technology vendor earlier in 2022, and was successfully installed and commissioned in early October at the Project site. The technology is housed in a self-contained unit and takes the lithium chloride feed produced by the company’s existing Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Demonstration Plant; it then converts this feed directly into a lithium hydroxide solution using a novel ion-exchange process.
The lithium hydroxide solution generated by the Hydroxide Pilot will be sent offsite to another location operated by the third-party vendor to complete evaporation and crystallization work to produce battery quality lithium hydroxide.
This Hydroxide Pilot will be operated at the Project location for several months, and will be used by the company to assess different technology options for lithium hydroxide production at the company’s South West Arkansas Lithium Project.
The South West Arkansas Lithium Project would extend Standard Lithium’s production beyond the El Dorado area to a brine field under Columbia and Lafayette counties.
Dr. Andy Robinson, President of Standard Lithium, commented, “The successful installation and commissioning of this Hydroxide Pilot is another example of the company’s approach to using novel technological solutions to build a new generation of lithium plants in North America. The testing and operation of this pilot gives our design team and project partners greater flexibility when we come to design the commercial plant at our South West Arkansas Project.”
To the company’s knowledge, the project location at Lanxess’ South Plant in Arkansas is the only location in North America where lithium is continuously being extracted from brine using a modern DLE process and being converted into both lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide.
In addition, Standard Lithium continues to conduct an extensive geological, geochemical and geophysical review of large regions of the Smackover Formation with a focus on significantly expanding the company’s resource holdings.
The company and its contractors are currently re-drilling an existing production well deeper into the Smackover Formation, which is located west of the company’s South West Arkansas Project. The company will be releasing further information concerning this significant resource expansion program as third-party validated results and data become available.
“Our first 1A Project at Lanxess’ South Plant is intended to be the first of many Standard Lithium plants in the region, and as a result, we are working to actively expand our resources in a strategic manner to capture the highest quality brine assets available in the Smackover. Based on the successful operation of our DLE plant, and our knowledge of extracting lithium from the Smackover brines and producing battery-quality lithium products, our resource team and our Smackover Formation experts have spent almost 2 years identifying key areas in the Smackover Formation that we believe are the most prospective for large-scale, high quality lithium brine resources,” Dr. Robinson said.
The Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) awarded to OPD LLC, a Koch-owned business based in Katy, Texas, is now fully under way.
Trade-off studies are being completed to refine the full-scale process flowsheet, simplify the design and improve procurement and constructability, all with the goal of keeping capital and operating expenses as low as possible. The FEED/DFS study is being completed for Standard Lithium’s first commercial lithium plant which contemplates processing the brine that is currently being handled by Lanxess at its South Facility, where the company’s continuously operating pre-commercial DLE Demonstration Plant is located. The existing brine flow at this location is approximately 3,000 US gallons per minute (usgpm), and using the design criteria of 90% lithium recovery during the DLE process, results in expected annual production of between 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of battery quality lithium carbonate.
The FEED/DFS study is on schedule, and the results of the FEED study will be summarized in a report in the first half of 2023.