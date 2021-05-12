Tyson Foods, Inc., which has extensive poultry production and processing facilities in South Arkansas, has reported its quarterly financial results.
Highlights for the first six months of the fiscal year:
-- GAAP EPS of $2.58, up 7% from prior year; adjusted EPS of $3.28, up 41% from prior year.
-- GAAP operating income of $1,425 million, up 12% from prior year; adjusted operating income of $1,764 million, up 32% from prior year
-- Total company GAAP operating margin of 6.5%; adjusted operating margin of 8.0%.
-- Generated over $1.3 billion of operating cash flows.
-- Results impacted by approximately $215 million of direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19.
Second Quarter highlights:
-- GAAP EPS of $1.30, up 26% from prior year; Adjusted EPS of $1.34, up 68% from prior year
-- GAAP operating income of $720 million, up 40% from prior year; adjusted operating income of $739 million, up 43% from prior year.
-- Total Company GAAP operating margin of 6.4%; Adjusted operating margin of 6.5%,
-- Liquidity of $2.6 billion at April 3, 2021.
-- Reduced total debt by approximately $1 billion.
-- Worker safety remains top priority; over 42,000 team members vaccinated so far.
“We’re grateful for our team members’ continuing efforts and resilience, and for the collaboration and support we’ve received from our customers as we navigate these challenging times,” said Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks.
“We delivered a very strong performance in a complex operating environment with continued success in retail and improvements in foodservice as the industry is recovering. We generated adjusted operating income growth of 32 percent for the first half of fiscal 2021, driven by solid results in Beef and Prepared Foods.
“We’re seeing substantial inflation across our supply chain, which will likely create margin pressure during the back half of the year,” he said. “We will remain focused on the factors we can control and will continue to work diligently for a full recovery of our Chicken business, while delivering strong results in other areas of our company. Our long-term outlook is bright as global protein consumption continues to grow, and we expect our investments in capacity expansion, product innovation and technology to create sustainable shareholder value.”
Tyson Foods incurred direct incremental expenses associated with the impact of COVID-19 totaling approximately $95 million and $215 million for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021, respectively. These direct incremental expenses primarily included team member costs associated with worker health and availability including direct costs for personal protection equipment, production facility sanitization, COVID-19 testing, donations, product downgrades, rendered product and certain professional fees, partially offset by CARES Act credits.
Other indirect costs associated with COVID-19 are not reflected in this amount, including costs associated with raw materials, distribution and transportation, plant underutilization and reconfiguration, premiums paid to cattle producers and pricing discounts.
Beef
Sales volume decreased during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 due to a reduction in live cattle processed partially associated with the impacts of severe winter weather and a challenging labor environment. Sales volume was relatively flat for the first six months of fiscal 2021 as the impacts in the second quarter were partially offset by strong domestic and export demand as well as the prior year impact of a fire which caused the temporary closure of a production facility for the majority of the first quarter of fiscal 2020.
Average sales price increased in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 as demand for our beef products remained strong. Operating income increased in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 due to strong demand as Tyson continues to optimize revenues relative to live cattle supply, partially offset by production inefficiencies and direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19. Additionally, operating income was impacted by approximately $60 million and $50 million of incremental net derivative gains in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021, respectively, as compared to the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2020.
Further, operating income in the first six months of fiscal 2021 was impacted by a cattle supplier's misappropriation of company funds, which resulted in a $55 million gain related to the recovery of cattle inventory as compared to a $54 million loss recognized in the first six months of fiscal 2020.
Pork
Sales volume decreased during the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 due to a reduction in live hogs processed primarily associated with severe winter weather, which was partially offset by strong demand. Average sales price increased in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 due to strong demand. Operating income decreased in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 primarily due to production inefficiencies and direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19.
Additionally, operating income in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 was impacted by approximately $50 million and $70 million, respectively, of incremental net derivative losses as compared to the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2020.
Chicken
Sales volume decreased during the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 due to lower production throughput associated with COVID-19, disruptions due to severe winter weather, decline in hatch rate and a challenging labor environment. Average sales price increased in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 due to favorable sales mix and overall market conditions.
Operating income decreased in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 primarily due to a $320 million loss from the recognition of a legal contingency accrual in the first quarter as well as $125 million and $140 million of higher feed ingredient costs in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021, respectively. Operating income was further impacted in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 by production inefficiencies and direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19 and disruptions due to severe winter weather.
Additionally, operating income in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 was impacted by $40 million and $110 million, respectively, of incremental net derivative gains as compared to the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2020.
Prepared Foods
Sales volume decreased during the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 as growth in volume across the retail channel was offset by a reduction in the foodservice channel related to lower demand from the impact of COVID-19. Additionally, sales volume decreased during the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 due to lower production throughput partially associated with a challenging labor and supply environment and the impact of severe winter weather.
Average sales price increased in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 due to favorable product mix and the pass through of increased raw material costs. Operating income increased in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 due to lower commercial spend and favorable product mix partially offset by increased operating costs, including a $105 million increase in raw material costs during the first six months of fiscal 2021, as well as production inefficiencies due in part to the impact of a challenging labor and supply environment along with the impact of severe winter weather.
Additionally, operating income in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 was impacted by $35 million and $45 million, respectively, of incremental net derivative gains as compared to the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2020.
For fiscal 2021, USDA indicates domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) to increase less than 1% compared to fiscal 2020 levels. The following is a summary of the outlook for each of our segments, as well as an outlook for revenues, capital expenditures, net interest expense, liquidity and tax rate for fiscal 2021.
On an adjusted basis, Tyson anticipates Prepared Foods results in fiscal 2021 to be similar to fiscal 2020, and Pork results will likely be lower in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020. At current grain prices, Chicken results will likely be lower in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020, and because of stronger than expected performance in beef and current market conditions, the company expects beef to deliver improved fiscal 2021 results as compared to fiscal 2020.
USDA projects domestic production will increase nearly 3% in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020.
USDA projects domestic production will increase less than 1% in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020.
USDA projects slightly lower chicken production in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020. Based on current futures prices, Tyson expects feed costs to increase in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020.
The company expects sales to approximate $44 billion to $46 billion for fiscal 2021, reflecting the pass through of rising costs and continued strength in beef markets.