Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) dropped to 3.1 percent in October, down from 4.1 percent in September, according to a preliminary county by county report released this week by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
This is down from 5.2 percent in August, 6.6 percent in July, and 7.0 percent in June, according to previous ADWS reports and statistics.
For October, Columbia County's labor force was 8,827 persons with 8,552 employed and 275 unemployed. This compares to September's labor force of 8,948 with 8,581 employed and 367 unemployed.
Arkansas' unemployment rate is currently recorded at 3.7 percent for October, down from 4.0 percent for September. According to the ADWS report, for October Arkansas had a labor force of 1,353,559 persons with 1,303,039 employed and 50,520 unemployed. This compares to September's labor force of 1,358,010 with 1,303,751 employed and 54,259 unemployed.
The United States' jobless rate is now recorded at 4.6 percent for October, down from 4.8 percent for September. According to the ADWS report, for October the U.S.'s labor force was 161,458,000 with 154,039,000 with 153,680,000 employed and 7,419,000 unemployed. This compares to September's labor force of 161,354,000 with 153,680,000 employed and 7,674,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all showed a decline in the jobless rate from September to October.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate is at 1.9 percent for October, down from 2.7 percent in September.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate is at 2.1 percent for October, down from 2.8 percent in September.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate is at 3.2 percent for October, down from 4.3 percent in September.
Miller County's unemployment rate is at 3.0 percent for October, down from 3.8 percent in September.
Nevada County's unemployment rate is at 2.7 percent for October, down from 3.2 percent in September.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate is at 2.3 percent for October, down from 3.3 percent in September.
Union County's unemployment rate is at 3.9 percent for October, down from 4.9 percent in September.