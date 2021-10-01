Farmers Bank & Trust Company is buying nine branches of Fayetteville-based Arvest Bank in Southwest Arkansas and Southeast Oklahoma.
The purchases by Magnolia-based Farmers are pending regulatory approval.
The separate branch banking offices located in Arkansas are:
960 S. Constitution Avenue, Ashdown.
501 W. Collin Raye Drive, De Queen.
103 E. 3rd Street, Dierks.
214 N. First Street, Glenwood.
221 S. George Street, Mount Ida.
420 S. Main, Nashville.
205 E. Walnut, Paris.
The new Oklahoma locations are:
409 S. Park Drive, Broken Bow.
702 SE Washington, Idabel.
The transaction is anticipated to close the first quarter of 2022. At close, Farmers Bank and Trust will have total assets of approximately $2.3 billion and 32 branch bank locations in Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma.
The purchase price was not disclosed. Farmers will add about 50 employees as a result of the purchase, raising Farmers' total employment to about 350.
Farmers Bank, the largest South Arkansas-based bank in terms of assets, will leap from eighth to sixth in assets among all Arkansas financial institutions. Farmers will displace No. 7 First Community Bank of Batesville ($1.81 billion) and former No. 6 First National Bank of Paragould ($1.87 billion).
“We are extremely pleased with this opportunity to expand our footprint in Arkansas and into Oklahoma through the acquisition of these Arvest branches,” said Chris Gosnell, Chief Executive Officer and President of Farmers Bank & Trust.
“Arvest has a solid financial reputation and shares our values of exceptional customer service, community support and -- most importantly -- trust. The Arvest customers we will be serving can be assured that we will continue to offer the hometown service and hometown values to which they’ve grown accustomed.” Gosnell continued, “We have been around for 115 years as Farmers Bank & Trust and plan to be here for lifetimes to come. We look forward to welcoming our new customers and employees into our bank family.”
Arvest announced the sale to Farmers as part of a move affecting 16 of its branches. Arvest is also selling branches in Manila and Monette to Cross County Bank of Wynne; West Plains and Mountain Grove, MO to FNBC of Ash Flat; Kimberling City, MO, to Generations Bank of Rogers; and Caney, KS and Vinita, OK to RCB Bank of Claremore, OK.
Arvest will have 229 branches in four states once Friday's deals are finalized.
Customers of both banks should continue to conduct banking as usual at their respective branches until the transaction closes and the Arvest branches are integrated into the Farmers banking systems. Customers of the Arvest branches can expect to receive notifications from Farmers in advance of the closing with information regarding the conversion their accounts.
Farmers Bank & Trust is a community bank owned by the privately held holding company, Magnolia Banking Corporation.