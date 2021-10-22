Time is running short to submit nominations for the 2022 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, a program of Arkansas Heritage.
The nomination window for the program’s sixth year will be closing on October 31.
CLICK HERE to place nominations.
The program was started by Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst who urges community members to celebrate Arkansas’ unique culinary heritage by submitting a nomination.
“Our state is full of amazing and authentic places, people and events related to food. These many facets of our food industry help tell a compelling story of Arkansas,” said Hurst. “We need the help of every Arkansan to ensure we have a strong representation of the best of the best, so please nominate your favorites today.”
Nominations are closing at ArkFoodHOF.com at the end of the month. Individuals can nominate in categories that recognize legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events that celebrate food heritage from every part of the state including:
-- Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, recognizes long-standing restaurants that have become legendary.
-- Proprietor of the Year, honors a chef, cook and/or restaurant owner with significant impact on the food industry
-- Food-Themed Event, honors a community food-themed event or festival
-- Gone But Not Forgotten, remembers past establishments
-- People’s Choice, restaurants, or food trucks (new or old) are eligible
From food trucks to fine-dining establishments, food industry workers deserve now more than ever to be honored for their dedication to Arkansas culture and heritage.
Winners will be chosen by a special committee of Arkansans who are historians, chefs, foodies, and food authors. Committee members include Paul S. Austin, Chip Culpepper, Quantia “Key” Fletcher, Cindy Grisham, Montine McNulty, Rex Nelson, Tim Nutt, Kat Robinson, Stephanie Wade, David Ware, Stanley Young, in addition to Hurst and Bryant. Honorees will be announced in a special ceremony in 2022.