Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of May with a negative EBITDA of $628,789.
Net revenue for the month was $1,820,951. Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart said inpatient admissions were down to 70. She said clinic visits were 1,249. There were 188 surgeries.
Emergency room visits were up to 807.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $75,957, including $70,143 in sales tax revenue. Year to date, the hospital has a negative EBITDA of $357,477.
Gross revenue is $48,006,285, with a net revenue of $18,265,173 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $264,466.
The net labor expense is $12,582,382. Non-operating income for the year is $949,329 including $497,831 in sales tax revenue.
In other board news:
-Board approved the upgrade to the software and new equipment for the hospital’s generator.