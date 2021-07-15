Bank OZK is selling its Magnolia office to Peoples Bank of Magnolia.
The banks made a joint announcement on Thursday morning about the future of the facility at 305 N. Jackson.
“Pursuant to the terms of the Branch Purchase and Assumption Agreement, Peoples Bank has agreed to assume certain deposit liabilities and to acquire certain loans, as well as cash, real property, personal property and other fixed assets associated with Bank OZK’s Magnolia branch. Subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, the pending sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
“Until that time, customers of Bank OZK’s Magnolia branch will continue doing business with Bank OZK as usual, and will receive additional information regarding the impact of the sale prior to the closing of the sale,” the statement said.
Peoples Bank, in additional comments, said the purchase of the Bank OZK branch will have no impact on continuing negotiations to buy the former Western Sizzlin restaurant building on East Main Street in Magnolia.
Peoples Bank, which has its main office on the opposite side of North Jackson and only one block north, will keep the Bank OZK site open as a full-service branch, including loans with local loan approval.
“Everyone that currently works at the Magnolia Bank OZK branch will stay on board and become part of the Peoples Bank team. Once the sale is final, we will add additional personnel to that location,” Peoples Bank said in a statement to magnoliareporter.com.
Little Rock-based Bank OZK is the largest bank in the state based on assets, at $27.61 billion. Magnolia-based Peoples, which also has a branch in Waldo and another on the U.S. 79 bypass, is the state’s 52nd largest bank with $217 million in assets.
Bank OZK closed a Magnolia branch in fall 2019, leasing the location at Hollensworth Street and the U.S. 79 bypass to Farmers Bank & Trust starting in December 2019.
Bank OZK, then known as Bank of the Ozarks, purchased the North Jackson and Hollensworth Street locations from Summit Bancorp on January 30, 2014.
Prior to that, the North Jackson location was a branch of Boatman’s Bank.