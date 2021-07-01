Magnolia’s MuleKick restaurant is expanding into El Dorado in a big way.
Murphy Arts District President and CEO Pam Griffin, with MuleKick owners Christy Ouei and Burt Adams, announced Thursday that MuleKick will open an El Dorado location at the previously named Griffin Restaurant.
In the meantime, MuleKick and Ouei are making plans to expand in Magnolia with the purchase of a building on the Magnolia Square.
The Griffin Restaurant – a remodeled 1920s era automobile dealership -- closed its doors in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new “MuleKick@MAD” will open for business this fall.
“We would like to thank our loyal Griffin patrons who supported us throughout our journey. Now more than ever, we would encourage you to extend your support to MuleKick@MAD as they take the lead on all things food and beverage at MAD,” said Griffin.
MAD will lease the location to MuleKick. MuleKick will be the official food and drink supplier within the Murphy Arts District.
MuleKick is known its pizza, wings, and locally sourced craft beer selection. Visitors can look forward to live music several times a week, trivia nights, and more.
Ouei and Adams are looking forward to expanding their flagship location to include seasonal entrees, unique appetizers and Sunday brunch.
“The goal in working with MAD is to pair our vision for a strong workplace culture with the mission of MAD to improve the quality of life for all of south Arkansas,” said Ouei.
A job fair will be held July 16-17 at the Murphy Arts District. MuleKick@MAD will be seeking servers, concessionaires, hosted events staff, kitchen staff, and bartenders. More details on the application and interview process will be announced online.
“Our restaurant is fun, fast-paced, and friendly. We pride ourselves on the customer experience by providing the best customer service possible. Our team members will have extensive training opportunities to prep for the fall opening as well as upcoming live events,” said Ouei.
MuleKick@MAD has extensive plans to remodel the former Griffin Restaurant into a more “laid-back, hip space” including fire pits outside along Locust Street and expanding the interior to allow for more seating and private dining options.
“We hope to be a part of the new era of food and beverage in El Dorado and are looking forward to building new relationships within the community,” said Ouei.
The Murphy Arts District posted a teaser video at the former Griffin Restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.
According to Columbia County property records, Ouei's Her Ouei LLC bought 124 North Court Square – the former Perfect Cup restaurant building – in late June from Rebecca and Curtis Powell of Camden for $102,000.
Ouei hasn’t announced any specific plans for the 2,415-square-foot building. But the Arkansas Secretary of State’s weekly list of business incorporations said that she has filed papers to incorporate a business called “Lefty’s on the Square.”
The Perfect Cup closed earlier this spring. It also had outdoor dining tables along its Jefferson Street side across from Square Park.
The Powells plan to continue the operation of their women’s fashions and accessory store, The Perfects, at 122 North Court Square.
