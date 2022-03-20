Honey production during 2021 from Arkansas producers with five or more colonies totaled 850,000 pounds, down 13 percent from 2020.
There were 17,000 honey producing colonies in 2021, down 3,000 colonies from previous year. Yield per colony averaged 50 pounds of honey, up 2 percent from 2020.
Honey stocks held by producers on December 15, 2021, were 255,000 pounds, up 45 percent from a year earlier. The average price for honey increased from $1.85 per pound in 2020 to $2.07 per pound in 2021.
The total value of honey production totaled $1.76 million, down 3 percent from the previous year.