Despite early challenges and mid-season hiccups, Arkansas rice harvest is ahead of schedule with a promising outlook that may see yield approach 2021’s record.
Combines were rolling this week in Arkansas rice, with more fields being harvested earlier than usual. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, 11 percent of Arkansas rice had been harvested by August 28.That’s up from the 4 percent harvested this time last year and the five-year average of 5 percent. Jarrod Hardke, extension rice agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, credits good conditions in early April.
“We had a dry, warm start to April of this year,” Hardke said. “We’re coming off of a spring where we finally made substantial early planting progress for the first time in several years. A lot of rice and many other crops were planted fairly early this year.”
A head start is good, but good mid-season conditions are even better. Arkansas was lucky to see both this year. But that’s not to say this season went off without a hitch.
“The majority of the summer, from a production standpoint, we had really good conditions,” Hardke said. “For most of it, temperatures ranged in the mid- to low-90s – those are the temperatures that drive progress. We got some rain in the middle of the summer that really helped with irrigation efforts. But like with any crop, those mid-summer rains never come without penalty and that penalty was increased disease pressure.”
In addition to increased disease pressure, early season weed control proved to be difficult, and high temperatures stressed some rice.
“I wouldn’t say May and June went particularly smoothly — we had plenty to fight,” Hardke said. “In late April, conditions turned cool and wet, and the rice didn’t like coming out of that. “Consistent issues with weather conditions weren’t great for weed control as the north wind and dry conditions were stressful on rice in May,” he said. “But once we got to the point where we could fertilize and flood, everything took off.”
It did indeed take off. With mostly fair conditions, Hardke said he anticipates coming close to the record 170 bushels per acre set in 2021.
“Last year’s state average was 165 bushels per acre, and in 2021 we set a record with 170 bushels per acre,” he said. “As good as the crop looks, the expectation is that yield would be somewhere between those last two years. I won’t be surprised if it ends up closer to the record. Milling yields remain a question mark as high nighttime temperatures in July may have impacted portions of the crop.”
With combines out this week, Hardke expects harvest to keep rolling ahead of schedule.
“The next NASS report will probably show 25 percent of acres harvested,” he said. “There’s not much in the forecast that could slow us down at the moment and most are very pleased with their early yield.”