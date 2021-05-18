Lacey Bradley is celebrating 10 years with Peoples Bank.
She has experience as a teller, customer service specialist, scanning specialist and was recently promoted to operations specialist. In her new position she'll continue to specialize in debit card fraud and expand her role into Bank Secrecy Act compliance.
Bradley is a graduate of Columbia Christian School and attended college at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope where she earned an associate degree of applied science in funeral science.
"Lacey takes a lot of pride in doing her job well, and she is dependable, dedicated, and accurate. She possesses many attributes which make her an important part of the bank's future. We appreciate her 10 years of service, and look forward to many more," said Mary Fowler, CEO. "Congratulations, Lacey, for achieving this milestone; we are very proud of you."
Active in her community, Bradley participates in the Magnolia Blossom Festival, Relay for Life and Panther Partners. She is married to Thomas Bradley of Emerson and the couple attends Brister Baptist Church. In her spare time Lacey enjoys traveling, attending concerts and spending time with her husband, family, and dogs Hemi and Rebel.