A major Magnolia shopping area is about to receive a big facelift.
Columbia County real estate records indicate that Mag-Wal, Inc., of Little Rock has borrowed $995,000 from Arvest Bank of Rogers for the work.
Mag-Wal has owned the property since 1986. It includes the current locations of Atwoods, Factory Connection and Brookshires.
Mag-Wal managing partner Charles “Skip” Davidson of Little Rock, responding to an email from magnoliareporter.com, said the company will resurface the parking lot, repaint the property and replace roofs on the buildings.
The shopping center sits on 13.67 acres on East Main Street and has 109,820 square feet under roof. With land value and property improvements, the property has an appraised value of $2,885,550.
The site was the former location of Wal-Mart in Magnolia before the company built its current location on the U.S. 79 bypass.