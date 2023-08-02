Dollar General is expanding its private label brand, Clover Valley, to include new national brand alternatives.
It will debut more than 100 new items for 2023 including a wider selection of sauces, condiments, entrees, sides, snacks and more at new price points with many featuring stylish new packaging designs.
“We have made significant enhancements to our private brands in 2023, and we know how important these value offerings are for our customers,” said Emily Taylor, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Dollar General. “We believe these products will further differentiate Dollar General in the marketplace as we look to provide our customers with tremendous value on quality products.”
Introduced in 2009, Clover Valley has expanded to include approximately 600 items.
Examples of the latest additions include Lobster Bites; Crab Cakes; Chicken Dipping Sauce; Siracha Chili Sauce; Parmesan Garlic, Mild Buffalo and Medium Wing Sauces; Cookies ‘n Crème and Turtle Sundae Trail Mixes; BBQ, Dill Pickle or Ranch Sunflower Seeds; Spicy Nacho Cheese or Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips; Mandarin Orange or General Tso’s Chicken Bites with Rice; Black Bean & Corn Salsa; Berry Blast or Tropical Fruit Flavor Snacks; Peanut Butter & Jelly Wafer Sticks & Dip; Peanut Butter Spread with Honey and 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread.
Dollar General’s “Food First” initiative is a broader strategy to provide customers with healthier options including more food products and fresh food. While not a grocer, approximately 80% of DG stores serve communities of 20,000 or fewer people with many Americans, especially in rural areas, relying on the retailer for their basic, everyday and household essentials.
Recently, consumables accounted for approximately 80% of total sales at DG.
Dollar General recently announced that 80% of new stores and nearly all store relocations for FY23 will be in one of DG’s larger store formats, which provides the opportunity for a significant increase in cooler count, as well as the ability to add fresh produce in many stores.
As of Q1 2023 DG offers fruits and vegetables in nearly 3,900 stores with plans to have produce in 5,000 locations by January 2024.