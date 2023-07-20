One new permit was granted and application was made for a permit by Columbia County retailers to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board in June, according to postings on the agency's website.
The ABC office is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
According to the website, a new permit was grated June 21 to applicant Charles Beckham for Crossroads Corner Store, 2280 U.S. 79 North in McNeil. This was in the category of retail beer off premises and small farm wine-retail.
Application for a permit was made the week ending June 30 by William Adams for Lefty's on the Square, 124 N. Court Square in Magnolia.
According to the website report, this was in the category of restaurant mixed drink minimum.
No Columbia County retailers were cited for violations during the month of June, according to the ABC website.