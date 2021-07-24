Entergy Arkansas customers with advanced meters have a handy way to access detailed energy usage data and more in MyAdvisor.
MyAdvisor is found within the Entergy app for smart phones or online. CLICK HERE to see the website.
“The MyAdvisor dashboard lets you take control of your energy usage, so there are no surprises,” said Michael Considine, Entergy Arkansas vice president of customer service. “You now have the ability to get detailed data that you couldn’t before, and we hope our customers will use the information that’s available to be more energy-efficient every day.”
Company officials said about 85% of Entergy Arkansas customers have advanced meters currently, and all remaining advanced meters installations will be completed by the end of the year.
Detailed information can be accessed by logging into the customer account at the website. There are “how-to” videos for using the dashboard. From there, the “My Usage and Cost” link allows a customer to compare usage and cost by month, day, and hour in 15-minute increments.
In addition to the customer’s energy usage available on the site, the bill projection tab provides an estimate of what the bill will be by the end of the billing cycle. The bill analyzer tool lets a customer compare previous bills by month and year to better understand the effects of variables like the number of days in the billing cycle, energy usage, fuel costs, and weather.
The app also provides tips for reducing the amount of electricity a household consumes, such as installing a programmable thermostat, using ceiling fans as needed, and placing a dehumidifier where appropriate.
By completing the home assessment, savings and goals sections, customers can use energy-saving tools to predict savings and create a personalized savings plan, set customized goals, and get tips on how to meet those goals. Optional alerts can notify customers by email or text when they have surpassed the desired energy usage or budget.
“Entergy Arkansas is dedicated to providing safe, reliable and cost-effective electricity to our customers,” said Considine, “and one way to do that is to help our customers save energy when possible. If you take advantage of the MyAdvisor tools and features, this technology can actually change the way you use electricity and manage your energy dollars.”