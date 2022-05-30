The Government of Australia has been approved to buy $385 million in military hardware built in South Arkansas.
The State Department said Thursday that it has cleared the possible sale of HIMARS Launchers and related equipment to the Aussies.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale.
HIMARS chassis and launchers, and GMLRS and ATACMS rounds are all produced by Lockheed Martin in Camden.
Australia has requested to buy 20 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 30 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS); 30 Alternative Warhead (AW) Pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion Systems (IMPS); 30 M31A2 GMLRS Unitary (GMLRS-U) High Explosive Pods with IMPS; 30 XM403 Extended Range (ER)-GMLRS AW Pods; 30 EM404 ER GMLRS Unitary Pods; and 10 M57 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).
Also included are Reduced Range Practice Rocket Pods (RRPRP); Vehicular Intercom System (AN/VIC-3) 3-Station; radio communication mounts; machine gun mounts; battle management system vehicle integration kits; wheel guards; ruggedized laptops; training equipment publications; spare and repair parts; support equipment; tools; test equipment; technical data; U.S. Government and Contractor support; technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of program and logistic support. The total estimated program cost is $385 million.
The State Department certified that the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States.
The U.S. military believes Australia will have no difficulty absorbing the equipment into its armed forces. The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
The principal contractors will be Lockheed Martin Inc., Bethesda, MD; Chelton Inc., Marlow, United Kingdom; and L3 Harris Corp., Melbourne, FL.
Notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreements, if and when they are concluded.