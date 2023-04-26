Cadence Bank, which has numerous locations in South Arkansas, has announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Highlights for the first quarter of 2023 included:
Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $74.3 million, or 40 cents per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $124.4 million, or 68 cents per diluted common share.
Continued to maintain strong balance sheet liquidity, with total deposit growth of $449.8 million, or 4.7% on an annualized basis, and a loan-to-deposit ratio of 79.4%.
Generated net organic loan growth of $933.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, or 12.5% on an annualized basis.
Maintained stability in the net interest margin at 3.29%, down 4 basis points from the prior quarter.
Experienced low levels of net charge-offs, which totaled 0.02% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis for the quarter; results for the quarter included a provision for credit losses of $10 million and an ending allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.45%, which was stable compared to December 31, 2022.
The company executed or announced the following as part of an ongoing effort to enhance its operating efficiency and profitability:
Executed a balance sheet optimization transaction whereby the company sold $1.5 billion in low-yielding available-for-sale securities during February, with financial earn-back expected by early in the fourth quarter of 2023. The first quarter results include an after-tax realized loss of approximately $39.5 million related to this transaction and it is estimated to add an incremental $10.5 million to pre-tax earnings in 2023.
In April 2023, announced the closure or consolidation of 35 branches to occur in mid-2023 as part of in-process initiatives projected to reduce noninterest expense by approximately $15 - $20 million annually.
"Our first quarter results reflect continued strength in our balance sheet, as we continued to add quality loan growth while maintaining strong liquidity and capital, even in the midst of a unique quarter for the banking industry," said Dan Rollins, chairman and chief executive officer of the company. "Additionally, our strong capital and earnings allowed us the flexibility to capitalize on the rate environment by executing a balance sheet optimization transaction that, while creating an upfront loss on the sale, will result in incremental 2023 earnings for the Company. Given the late-quarter industry volatility, we proactively added on-balance sheet liquidity in addition to our significant off-balance sheet liquidity availability. Notably, however, our core deposit base showed little change during this period, a testament to the granularity of our deposits, the diversity of our customer base by both business mix and geography, and the strength of our bankers and their continuous focus on our customers."
For the first quarter of 2023, the company reported net income available to common shareholders of $74.3 million, or 40 cents per diluted common share, compared with $112.6 million, or 60 cents per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $95.6 million, or 52 cents per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $124.4 million, or 68 cents per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $121.6 million, or 65 cents per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $142.9 million, or 78 cents per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Additionally, the company reported adjusted pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $174.6 million, or 1.46% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $160.4 million, or 1.36% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2022 and $195.5 million, or 1.62% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The decline in adjusted earnings and PPNR metrics for the first quarter was driven by a decline in net interest revenue, an increase in the provision for credit losses, and an increase in core operating expenses related to several factors including seasonality in compensation expense as well as increasing deposit insurance assessment expense and pension expense. The decline in net interest revenue is a result of day count for the quarter as well as the addition of on-balance sheet liquidity in response to recent volatility in the banking industry.
Net interest revenue was $354.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $311.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $359.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $5.1 million or 1.42% from the linked quarter. The fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest margin was 3.29% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 2.92% for the first quarter of 2022 and 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net interest revenue included accretion revenue related to acquired loans and leases of $10 million and $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively, adding approximately 9 basis points to the net interest margin in both quarters.
The decline in net interest revenue in the first quarter of 2023 of $5.1 million compared to the linked quarter was the result of a $7.9 million decline due to the lower first quarter day count, partially offset by the increase in net interest revenue due to loan growth and the balance sheet optimization transaction resulting from the sale of low-yielding securities in the quarter.
Yields on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, were 5.87% for the first quarter of 2023, up 46 basis points from 5.41% for the fourth quarter of 2022, while yields on total interest earning assets were 4.88% for the first quarter of 2023, up 50 basis points from 4.38% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in earning asset yields was driven by both the impact of rising interest rates on loan portfolio repricing and new loan production, as well as a mix shift as the company deployed cash flow from lower yielding securities into higher yielding loans and securities. Approximately 21% of total loans are floating (reprice within 30 days), and another 28% reprice within 12 months.
The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.28% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 0.76% for the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting continued rising rates as well as a mix shift from noninterest bearing to interest bearing products during the quarter. Total deposit beta was 59% for the first quarter of 2023 and currently stands at 25% cycle-to-date.
Total interest-bearing liabilities costs increased to 2.23% from 1.54% during the quarter, reflecting the increase in short-term borrowings in the quarter as a result of both loan growth and a proactive increase in on-balance sheet liquidity late in the quarter in response to industry volatility.
The company continues to identify strategic opportunities to improve operating efficiency, including branch optimization. In April 2023, the company announced 35 additional branch locations that will be closed or consolidated during mid 2023. This strategy, including other in-process initiatives, is estimated to result in annualized cost savings of approximately $15-20 million. These branch closures and consolidations are in addition to the 17 executed in the fourth quarter of 2022.