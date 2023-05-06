Murphy USA Inc., an El Dorado-based marketer of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise, today announced preliminary financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Key Highlights
-- Net income was $106.3 million, or $4.80 per diluted share, in Q1 2023 compared to net income of $152.4 million, or $6.08 per diluted share, in Q1 2022.
-- Total fuel contribution (retail fuel margin plus product supply and wholesale ("PS&W") results including RINs) for Q1 2023 was 28.9 cpg, compared to 34.0 cpg in Q1 2022.
-- Total retail gallons increased 4.9% in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022, while volumes on a same store sales ("SSS") basis increased 1.4%.
-- Merchandise contribution dollars for Q1 2023 increased 6.5% to $187.1 million on average unit margins of 19.4%, compared to the prior-year quarter contribution dollars of $175.7 million on unit margins of 19.7%.
-- During Q1 2023, the company repurchased approximately 48.8 thousand common shares for $13.7 million at an average price of $279.67 per share.
-- Announced the board's authorization of a new share repurchase authorization of up to $1.5 billion to begin upon the completion of the current $1 billion authorization and to be executed by December 31, 2028.
-- The company recently published its initial Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) report for 2022 on the Investor Relations website.
“Murphy USA performance was exceptional during the first quarter, delivering results aligned with our high expectations and future value creation potential,” said President and CEO Andrew Clyde. “All-in fuel margins of 28.9 cents per gallon support our view of structurally higher industry margins, and were complemented by continued volume growth and share gains. Strong fuel performance and robust customer traffic drove meaningful year-over-year growth inside the stores, translating to strong merchandise performance. With new investments underway to help better serve our customers and grow future earnings, we believe the next five years of high-return organic growth, strong fundamentals and resulting free cash flow make a compelling case for continued share repurchase, as evidenced by our announcement of a new up to $1.5 billion authorization following the completion of our $1 billion program, which we expect to finish in 2023.”
Net income and Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2023 were lower versus the prior-year period, due primarily to lower total fuel contribution and increases in store operating expenses, general and administrative expenses, and payment fees, which were partially offset by higher overall merchandise contribution margins.
Total fuel contribution dollars of $329.9 million decreased $39.9 million, or 10.8%, in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022 due to lower margins partially offset by higher retail volumes sold during the period. Retail fuel contribution dollars increased $11.1 million, or 4.4%, to $264.7 million compared to Q1 2022 due to higher volumes and sustained retail fuel margins. The increase was driven by higher APSM retail volumes of 2.4% in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022 while retail margins were similar to prior quarter at 23.2 cpg in Q1 2023. PS&W margins (including RINs) decreased $51.0 million when compared to Q1 2022, reflecting lower timing and inventory pricing adjustments, higher RINs revenue, and an increase in negative spot-to-rack margins.
Total merchandise contribution increased $11.4 million, or 6.5%, to $187.1 million in Q1 2023 compared to the prior-year quarter due primarily to higher unit sales volumes and retail prices. Total tobacco contribution dollars in Q1 2023 increased 4.9% and non-tobacco contribution dollars increased 9.0% compared to Q1 2022.
Total store and other operating expenses were $15.6 million higher in Q1 2023 versus Q1 2022, mainly due to employee related expenses, store maintenance costs, and payment fees. Store OPEX excluding payment fees and rent on an APSM basis were 5.4% higher versus Q1 2022, primarily attributable to increased employee related expenses, maintenance, and inventory shrink costs. Total SG&A costs for Q1 2023 were $12.8 million higher than Q1 2022 primarily due to higher professional fees from business improvement initiatives and increased employee incentive expenses.
Store Openings
Murphy USA opened seven new stores in the quarter and reopened two raze-and-rebuilds. The QuickChek business opened one new store.
Murphy and QuickChek both have four new stores under construction, and Murphy has three raze-and-rebuilds under way.
Murphy USA and Express has 1,562 stores. QuickChek has 158.
Cash balances as of March 31, 2023 totaled $102.1 million, and the company also had total marketable securities of $17.9 million. Long-term debt consisted of approximately $298.0 million in carrying value of 5.625% senior notes due in 2027, $495.2 million in carrying value of 4.75% senior notes due in 2029, $494.0 million in carrying value of 3.75% senior notes due in 2031, and $382.0 million of term debt. In addition, the company has approximately $120.2 million in long-term capital leases. The revolving cash flow facility was undrawn as of March 31, 2023.