Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.2 percent in June to 3.3 percent in July, according to a report released August 19 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released ADWS.
According to the ADWS report, Arkansas’ civilian labor force increased by 1,048, a result of 1,084 more unemployed and 36 fewer employed Arkansans. The U.S.'s jobless rate declined to 3.5 percent in July, down one-tenth of a percentage point from June.
BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “Arkansas’ unemployment rate rose to 3.3 percent in July, pushed up by the slight increase in the number of unemployed Arkansans. While employment stalled this month, there are 33,357 more employed Arkansans compared to July 2021 and the labor force participation rate has increased by half a percentage point.”
Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs declined 2,900 in July to total 1,312,200, according to the report. One major industry sector posted losses, more than offsetting gains in eight industry sectors.
Jobs in government fell 10,800. Seasonal declines were reported in both local government-educational services (-9,600) and in state government-educational services (-1,500), due to the summer break at public schools and universities. Educational and health services added 2,600 jobs.
All hiring occurred in health care and social assistance (+3,000), offset by seasonal losses in educational services (-400). Jobs in leisure and hospitality increased by 1,900.
Gains were posted across all subsectors. Employment in manufacturing rose 1,100. Most of the expansions were in non-durable goods manufacturing (+800).
Compared to July 2021, non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas are up 43,600. Eight major industry sectors reported annual growth, with five sectors adding 5,700 or more jobs each. Trade, transportation, and utilities added 12,800 jobs.
All gains were in transportation-warehousing-utilities (+7,600) and wholesale trade (+5,400). Jobs in educational and health services rose 7,400.
Expansions occurred in both health care and social assistance (+4,400) and in educational services (+3,000). Jobs in manufacturing increased 7,000, with hiring in both subsectors. Leisure and hospitality rose by 6,600, mostly in accommodation and food services (+5,900).
Professional and business services added 5,700 jobs. Expansions occurred in management of companies (+6,200) and professional-scientific-technical services (+1,200), offsetting declines in administrative and support services (-1,700).