Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.