Egg production in Arkansas totaled 338 million eggs during January 2023, down slightly from the previous month and down 10 percent from January 2022.
The number of layers during January 2023 averaged 15.8 million, up slightly from the previous month but down 6 percent from this time last year.
Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,144 eggs, down 1 percent from the previous month and down 4 percent from a year ago.
United States egg production totaled 9.06 billion during January 2023, down 6 percent from last year. The average number of layers during January 2023 totaled 375 million, down 5 percent from last year. January egg production per 100 layers was 2,413 eggs, down 2 percent from January 2022.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during January 2023 totaled 86.1 million, down 2 percent from January 2022. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during January 2023 totaled 847 million, up 1 percent from January 2022.