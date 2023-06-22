Hydro, parent company of Magnolia’s Alumax Bath Enclosures, is joining forces with CAKE and Vattenfall for their pioneer project “Cleanest Dirt Bike Ever,” aiming to inspire the industry to minimize its carbon footprint.
Norway-based Hydro will contribute with its low-carbon aluminum, Hydro CIRCAL 100R, and EcoDesign expertise to adapt the motorbike to new aluminum alloys.
CAKE and Vattenfall have committed to producing the cleanest dirt bike ever by removing carbon emissions from the electric CAKE Kalk OR bike's production chain by 2025. The goal of the initiative is to inspire the automotive industry to reduce carbon emissions in production methods through innovative partnerships.
As part of the project, Vattenfall and CAKE have explored cleaner aluminum solutions available before 2025. Hydro is joining as a new partner to supply aluminum parts made from up to 100 percent recycled post-consumer scrap. Hydro will additionally support the design and engineering of the bike to make use of other alloys, and possibly increase the use of extruded aluminum.
“We are thrilled to join forces with CAKE and Vattenfall on the ‘Cleanest Dirt Bike Ever’ project. At Hydro, we are fully committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 or earlier, and our dedication extends to becoming a prominent driver in delivering substantial quantities of near zero-carbon aluminum by 2030. Together with CAKE and Vattenfall, we hope to push the limits of sustainability, explore innovative solutions, and inspire the entire industry to participate in forging a cleaner future,” said Jonas Bjuhr, managing director at Hydro Extrusions Sweden.
Since the start of the project, several significant partners have joined, including Öhlins Racing and SKF for supplying specific parts for the bike, but with aluminum counting for 25 percent of the Kalk OR’s weight, and 34 percent of its carbon emissions, Hydro’s contribution will be key to realize the project.