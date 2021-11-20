Amfuel hosted an appreciation banquet last month for its employees.
The company is thankful for the years of dedication and hard work these individuals have provided to the Magnolia company, which manufactures self-sealing fuel cells.
The honorees:
Five years -- Daniel Moss and Shannon Hardwell, Angela Watts, Gina Miller, Ronnie Duran, Andrea Green, Stephanie Goode, Phillip Webb, Dameon Manning, Shabron Jacobs, Maurice Thrower, Tavarus Watts and Tommy Mallory.
Ten years -- Miranda Davis and Jacqueline Williams.
Fifteen years -- Lashundra Miles, Kimberly Brown, Donald Mallory, Doshia Sargent, Barbara Christopher and Marilyn Williams, Tonja Beasley, Sandra D. Jones, Tony Corbin, M.J. Combs and John Smith.
Twenty years -- Cynthia Reeves, Carolyn Farrington and Alissa Colvin.
Twenty-five years -- Jo Ann Tucker, Michele Gentry, Yolinda Smith, Demetrice Randle, Helen Price and Shelia Broomfield.
Thirty years -- Linda Lindsey.
Thirty-five years -- Dwight Maloch, Mary Carter, Barbara Westbrook, Brenda Wesley, Jimmy Hughes, Billy Foster.
Forty years -- Cynthia Fiegel, John Johnson, Sandra Sherman, Jacqueline Yarbrough, Denise Green, Doris Stacy, Bobby Pace, Rose Clayton, Teresa Marshall, Sandra Cummings and Robert Hunter, Linda Brock, Mae Hildreth, Tommie Harris and Marshal Jenkins.
Fifty-five years -- Gloria Boyd and Gary Don Oswalt.
Amfuel employees with at least five years of service, left to right, Daniel Moss and Shannon Hardwell. Not pictured are Angela Watts, Gina Miller, Ronnie Duran, Andrea Green, Stephanie Goode, Phillip Webb, Dameon Manning, Shabron Jacobs, Maurice Thrower, Tavarus Watts and Tommy Mallory.
Amfuel employees with at least 10 years of service, Miranda Davis. Not pictured is Jacqueline Williams.
Amfuel employees with at least 15 years of service, left to right, Lashundra Miles, Kimberly Brown, Donald Mallory, Doshia Sargent, Barbara Christopher and Marilyn Williams. Not pictured, Tonja Beasley, Sandra D. Jones, Tony Corbin, M.J. Combs and John Smith.
Amfuel employees with at least 20 years of service, left to right, Cynthia Reeves, Carolyn Farrington and Alissa Colvin.
Amfuel employees with at least 25 years of service, left to right, Jo Ann Tucker, Michele Gentry, Yolinda Smith, Demetrice Randle, Helen Price and Shelia Broomfield.
Amfuel employees with at least 30 years of service, Linda Lindsey.
Amfuel employees with at least 35 years of service, left to right, Dwight Maloch, Mary Carter, Barbara Westbrook, Brenda Wesley and Jimmy Hughes. Not pictured, Billy Foster.
Amfuel employees with at least 40 years of service, left to right, Cynthia Fiegel, John Johnson, Sandra Sherman, Jacqueline Yarbrough, Denise Green, Doris Stacy, Bobby Pace, Rose Clayton, Teresa Marshall, Sandra Cummings and Robert Hunter. Not pictured, Lnda Brock, Mae Hildreth, Tommie Harris and Marshal Jenkins.
Amfuel employees with at least 55 years of service, left to right, Gloria Boyd and Gary Don Oswalt.
