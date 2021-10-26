Renee Deen has announced her candidacy for Columbia County Treasurer.
Deen joined the Columbia County Clerk’s office as a deputy clerk/payroll clerk in 2017. She is responsible for the payroll of over 100 county employees. In 2020, Deen was promoted to team leader. Over the past three years, she has attended numerous Arkansas County Clerk Association meetings and has earned many continuing education hours. Prior to joining Columbia County government, she also worked for Big Boy Toys & The Interior Story for nearly eight years where she built customer relationships and oversaw accounts payables and receivables.
Deen was born and raised in Magnolia and is a 1993 graduate from Magnolia High School. She is married to Shawn Deen and they have two adult children, Jake and Austin (Savannah Berry); and a grandson, Carter.
Deen is a member of First Baptist Church of Magnolia where she previously assisted with Children’s Choir and Sunday School.
As a lifelong resident of Columbia County, Deen wants to be involved in helping Columbia County grow and succeed. If elected, her goal is to serve the citizens of Columbia County and to work as a team with other elected officials for the betterment of the county.
Selena Blair is the current County Treasurer.