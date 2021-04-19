Spring is here, vaccines are near, and there is plenty of good beer to be enjoyed in Northwest Arkansas. Here are a few updates from across the local beer scene.
Core cans cocktails
Springdale’s Core Brewing & Distilling Co. announced the release of a new line of ready-to-drink mixed beverages it’s calling “25th State Craft Cocktails.” Three of the spirit-based drinks will hit the market starting today — The Hotspur, a gin-based cocktail mixed with lavender, honeysuckle, and tonic water; The Johnson County, a peach tonic, chamomile, lemon, and vodka blend; and The Shipwreck, a rum-dominant concoction that features mango, key lime, coconut, and nutmeg.
Core’s canned cocktails come on the heels of the success of its hard seltzers. Founder Jesse Core said that Scarlet Letter now represents 75% of the brewery’s total production output.
Ozark announces release of BDCS 2021
Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers is on the cusp of releasing its most sought-after beer. Bourbon Double Cream Stout is a 10% ABV milk stout aged in oak barrels for seven months. Preorders begin on May 10, with taproom pickup commencing on May 22 and continuing through June 12.
In years past, the release of BDCS was a festive event, with ticketed parties and lots of merrymaking taking place at the brewery. Last year was different, of course, with the global pandemic in full swing by the time BDCS 2020 was ready to go. Masked and sanitized pickup was the only option.
A party isn’t in the cards this year, but pints of BDCS will once again be poured for onsite consumption. According to Ozark’s website, the 2021 version will not be distributed and will only be available in the taproom.
