Atlas Holdings has acquired Foster Farms, a family-owned provider of fresh, frozen, and prepared poultry products headquartered in Livingston, CA with many facilities in Arkansas and Louisiana.
Former Tyson Foods executive Donnie Smith was hired to run the company.
Founded in 1939 on a small farm, Foster Farms is the leading brand of fresh chicken in the West. With products available nationwide, the company employs approximately 10,000 skilled team members and operates major processing facilities
Among its facilities is a chicken hatchery in Glenwood, AR, a feed mill in Emmet, AR, a large chicken processing plant in Farmerville, LA and a feed mill in Arcadia, LA, Contract growers for Foster Farms are present across Arkansas and Louisiana.
The company, which generates revenues of approximately $3 billion annually, will continue to operate under the Foster Farms name. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Smith has been named Foster Farms' new chief executive officer and chairman of the board. Smith spent 36 years with Tyson in roles spanning all business functions. He was named CEO in 2009, a role he held until his retirement in 2016. Under his leadership, Tyson saw record growth, entered new markets and expanded its product offerings, staying true to Tyson's heritage while charting its path forward as one of the world's largest food companies.
"I love the poultry industry and am proud that Atlas has asked me to become the CEO of Foster Farms," said Smith. "I've long been an admirer of the Foster Family and the business they've built over the past eight decades. In this new era, we will maintain and further that legacy, rooted in animal welfare, superior product quality, customer service and community engagement."
"We are thrilled to welcome Foster Farms to the Atlas Family of great global businesses," said Atlas Partners Sam Astor, Ed Fletcher and Mike Sher in a joint statement. "We have a long history of partnering with proud family-owned companies to honor their past while driving additional operational, environmental, and financial success for the next generation. Working closely with Donnie Smith, the Leadership Team, and our dedicated team members, that is precisely what we intend to do at Foster Farms."