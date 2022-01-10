Walmart is announcing plans to expand its InHome delivery to more customers in 2022.
The retailer will scale the service, going from InHome being available to 6 million households to making it accessible to 30 million U.S. households by the end of the year.
To support the expansion, Walmart plans to hire more than 3,000 associate delivery drivers this year as well as build out a fleet of 100% all-electric delivery vans.
“We’ve been operating InHome in select markets over the last two years and have found it is a perfect solution for customers who want to live their lives without worrying about making it to the store or being home to accept a delivery,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, last mile at Walmart U.S. “Identifying ways to help our customers save time and money is our purpose, and nothing showcases that better than InHome delivery, which is why we’re excited to bring the convenience of InHome to even more customers in 2022.”
Here’s how it works:
Order -- Once signed up for InHome, a customer places their order on the Walmart App and selects InHome as their preferred delivery option.
Deliver -- An InHome associate completes the delivery. Upon arriving at the customer’s home, the associate uses a one-time access code to unlock the customer’s door or garage through their InHome app, which pairs with smart entry technology. The app notifies the customer at every step and a camera, worn on the associates’ vest, records the entire delivery, which customers have access to from their phones for up to a week after each delivery.
Walmart’s InHome Delivery service will be $19.95 per month or $148 per year, with no additional fees, including tips, which are built into the membership price.
Customers can extend one-time access to their InHome associate using an existing smart lock, a garage keypad, or by purchasing a new smart lock from InHome for $49.95.
To support the rapidly growing service, this year Walmart plans to hire more than 3,000 InHome associate delivery drivers and equip them with a fleet of 100% all-electric delivery vans.
The delivery system is also supported by Walmart’s growing infrastructure of 1,396 EV charging stations at stores and clubs across 41 states.
The role of associate delivery driver is a new, up and coming full-time position in Walmart stores that is focused on employing highly-qualified associates who are interested in serving customers beyond the store and in the community. InHome drivers are employed by Walmart and receive an extra $1.50/hour from most current store roles.