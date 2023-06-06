Albemarle Corporation announced Monday it has been named a Fortune 500 company.
The Fortune 500 list is assembled annually by Fortune magazine and ranks the largest companies in the United States based on their total revenues.
As Albemarle continues to expand its global footprint and capitalize on emerging opportunities, the company’s inclusion on the Fortune 500 list signals its increasing leadership role in the sector as a growth company to watch.
"It is an honor to be included in the prestigious Fortune 500 list," said Kent Masters, chief executive officer of Albemarle. "We are grateful for our loyal customers who have allowed us to achieve this milestone, and we are proud of our employees who have worked exceptionally hard to grow our company. We are committed to driving sustainable growth and delivering superior results while maintaining our commitment to enable a more resilient world.”
Albemarle’s company profile on the Fortune 500 can be found on Fortune’s website.
The magazine ranks companies by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. Included in the survey are companies that are incorporated in the U.S. and operate in the U.S. and file financial statements with a government agency. This includes private companies and cooperatives that file a 10-K or a comparable financial statement with a government agency, and mutual insurance companies that file with state regulators. It also includes companies that file with a government agency but are owned by private companies, domestic or foreign, that do not file such financial statements.
Excluded are private companies not filing with a government agency; companies incorporated outside the U.S.; and U.S. companies consolidated by other companies, domestic or foreign, that file with a government agency. Also excluded are companies that failed to report full financial statements for at least three-quarters of the current fiscal year. Percent change calculations for revenue, net income, and earnings per share are based on data as originally reported. They are not restated for mergers, acquisitions, or accounting changes.
Albemarle produces bromine and related products in Columbia and Union counties, and has a half-billion-dollar project under way to renovate its Columbia County facilities.