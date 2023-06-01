Visit the open house at 901 Sue in Magnolia from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
Remodeled 4 bedroom, 4 bath home sits on large lot in an established neighborhood. Spacious 4181 square foot home has a huge master suite with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, his and her walk-in closets and bathroom. Tons of storage, built-ins galore, two large open living areas with fireplaces. The kitchen is a cook's dream with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, free standing ice maker, two ovens, gas Viking range, large butcher block island. The kitchen features a open view of the living/dining area. Roof and AC unit in 2015. Call Linda Anders to schedule a showing 870-234-5060 or come by Magnolia Group Real Estate Professionals at 1207 North Jackson.