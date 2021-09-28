The Stan Miller Law Group of Little Rock has added Ledly Jennings to its estate planning practice.
Jennings is a former Magnolia resident. He is the son of Reba and Jimmy Jennings.
He adds a breadth of knowledge of estate planning capabilities, drawing from his years of experience working at the state's leading investment banks.
Jennings will focus his practice on representing agricultural and farming clients, high-net-worth individuals, and family-owned and closely held businesses in all aspects of estate and succession planning.
“Mr. Jennings’ background and expertise will be a tremendous asset to our team. We are looking forward to having him work closely with our clients as a trusted advisor,” said Stan Miller, the owner and principle of The Stan Miller Law Group.
Jennings received his bachelor in business administration from Southern Arkansas University, his master in business administration from the University of Arkansas Little Rock, and his juris doctorate from the William H. Bowen School of Law.
Jennings previously worked at Bank OZK and Stephens Inc. He sits on the board of the Southern Arkansas University Alumni Association as vice chairman.
The Stan Miller Law Group is a Little Rock-based firm dedicated to providing in-depth estate planning expertise to clients in all stages of their personal and professional lives throughout the state.