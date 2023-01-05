PotlatchDeltic Corporation will release fourth quarter earnings on Monday, January 30, after the market closes.
The company will hold a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, January 31 at 11 a.m. to discuss the results.
The company operates a sawmill in Waldo and has its regional headquarters in El Dorado. It has extensive timber and real estate holdings in Arkansas.
Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-888-510-2008 for U.S./Canada and 1-646-960-0306 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 7281983.
A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call until February 7, 2023, by calling 1-800-770-2030 for U.S./Canada or 1-647-362-9199 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 7281983 to access the replay.