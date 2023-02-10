Edward Jones Financial Advisor Laura Crowell of Magnolia was named to the annual list of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State for 2023 by Forbes and SHOOK Research.
She ranked No. 1 in Arkansas.
"This is a really a team award, one which I could never have achieved without the tremendous support from my branch team. And I am forever indebted to my clients for the trust they have placed in me and the relationships we've built as we work toward the financial goals that give them the freedom to live life on their terms," Crowell said. "This work inspires me because I know I can make a meaningful difference for my clients and colleagues, and in my community."
To compile the 2023 list of over 1,600 women named to the Best-in-State ranking, SHOOK Research analysts conducted more than 16,000 interviews with nominees.
Criteria included, compliance records, community involvement, the investment process, assets under care and tenure in the industry. Based on the full nationwide list, best-in-state rankings were determined.
Crowell is among 57 Edward Jones financial advisors to be named to the 2023 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor Best-in-State ranking.
The Forbes ranking of America's Top Women Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, learned through surveys and interviews conducted in person, by telephone and virtually to evaluate best practices, level of service, investing models and compliance records, as well as quantitative data, such as revenue trends and assets under management. All advisors have a minimum of seven years' experience. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data.
Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.