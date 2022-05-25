Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the ADWS. According to the report, Arkansas’ civilian labor force added 5,655, a result of 4,522 more employed and 1,133 more unemployed Arkansans.
At 3.6 percent, the U.S.'s jobless rate remained unchanged from March to April. BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “Employment in Arkansas increased for the fourth month in a row while non-farm payroll jobs rose to 1,315,500, setting a record high number of jobs in the state. More Arkansans continue to join the labor force, resulting in an increase in the unemployment rate.”
The ADWS report stated that Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs rose by 9,900 in April, hitting a new record high of 1,315,500. Eight major industry sectors posted gains. The leisure and hospitality sector increased by 4,500, mostly in accommodation and food services (+3,600). Educational and health services added 2,000 jobs.
Most of the growth occurred in health care and social assistance (+1,900), due in large part to hiring in ambulatory health care (+1,400).
Employment in financial activities rose by 1,200, mostly in finance and insurance (+1,000).
Manufacturing added 1,100 jobs. Most of the gains were in durable goods manufacturing (+800). Government added 1,100 jobs, with increases in both state (+500) and local (+500) government.
Compared to April 2021, Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs are up 35,500. Growth occurred in eight major industry sectors, with five sectors adding 2,300 or more jobs each. Jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities rose by 15,200. Hiring was reported across all subsectors, with jobs in transportation-warehousing-utilities up 8,200.
Employment in leisure and hospitality increased by 8,300. Most of the gains were in accommodation and food services (+6,900). Manufacturing added 7,100 jobs, with growth reported in both nondurable goods (+3,800) and durable goods (+3,300). Jobs in professional and business services rose by 2,400. Expansions in management of companies (+4,500) and professional-scientific-technical services (+1,100) more than offset declines in administrative and support services (-3,200). Government employment increased by 2,300, mainly due to gains in local government-educational services (+2,200). Jobs in construction decreased by 1,900, with fewer jobs reported in the specialty trade contractors subsector (-1,600).