Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of October with a negative EBITDA of $260,784.
Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart told the board on Monday that inpatient admissions were down to 65. She said clinic visits were 1,517. There were 129 surgeries. Emergency room visits were down to 869.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $88,431, including $69,020 in sales tax revenue. Gross revenue is $5,418,709, with a net revenue of $2,047,345 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $4,748.
The net labor expense is $1,381,501.
In other board news:
-- Board approved a 2022-23 operating budget projecting gross revenue of $73,803,204 and a negative EBITDA of $55,391.
-- Board approved a projected capital budget for 2022-23 of $1.6 million. This includes $344,000 to replace the call light system, $467,000 for a mammography unit, and $400,000 in IT upgrades.
-- Chief Executive Officer Brett Kinman said the “flu is here.” He said Covid is “hit or miss.”
-- Kinman said they are making good progress on filling open positions with several promising candidates. He said there are some agreements being reviewed by their attorneys.
-- He said the hospital held a nursing recruitment event at SAU and was making good progress. He said some current staff members attended and helped with recruiting and giving testimonials about working for the hospital.
Nursing Officer Stephanie Schmittou said the hospital has eliminated all agency nurses in ICU. She said she was anticipating by January to have nearly all agency staffing replaced with hospital employees.
-- There will be no December meeting of the MRMC board.