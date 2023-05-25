The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services is closing its offices in Magnolia, Camden and seven other cities.
ADWS said in a statement that the restructuring of its Workforce Center will “increase program flexibility and reach.”
The restructuring includes the transfer of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program of ADWS to the Department of Human Services (DHS), as required by law from the 2023 legislative session. There are DHS offices at 601 E. University in Magnolia, and 222 Van Buren NW in Camden.
The existing Magnolia office is on Harvey Couch Boulevard in the Magnolia Business Park. It is co-located with the Adult Education Center operated by SAU Tech.
ADWS services will continue to be offered through mobile centers. As part of this effort, ADWS has
created a job seeker database, enabling the division to contact unemployed Arkansans directly, improving the delivery and efficiency of services. The ADWS employees affected will receive offers for new employment from DHS at their current salary.
"The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services has worked hard to align our services with the needs of Arkansans," said Secretary Hugh McDonald. "The Arkansas Department of Commerce is fully committed to providing services and resources throughout the state to meet the needs of all Arkansans."
"Our primary goal is to continue to deliver services to Arkansans," said Dr. Charisse Childers, director of the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. "The restructure of our service delivery model will allow us to better utilize our federal funding in the most efficient way possible. We are following the national trend of reducing brick and mortar locations to more efficiently deliver services through enhanced technology and the use of our eight mobile workforce centers."
"We are excited to welcome these talented staff members from the Division of Workforce Services to our team at the Department of Human Services as we take on the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program," said DHS Secretary Kristi Putnam. "These employees bring a wealth of experience and a true commitment to serving Arkansans, and I look forward to seeing them support our operations and help further our important mission."
ADWS Workforce Centers provide workforce readiness training, job search, academic enrichment, and work experience to job seekers linking them to employers through a statewide delivery system.
Construction of the building on Harvey Couch Drive began in 2014, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson was among guests for the building’s opening in March 2016.
The State of Arkansas provided most of the approximate $2.4 million cost of the building. It replaced Workforce Services’ office in the University Plaza Shopping Center, and the SAU Tech-operated Adult Education Center on Calhoun Road.