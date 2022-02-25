A Magnolia retailer has had its permit revoked by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
The ABC Board met February 16. According to a report on the ABC website posted February 18, the permit for "restaurant mixed drink minimum" was revoked for Kyle's Central Hub and Oyster Bar at 104 N. Washington St. Permit holder is Kyle Milam.
Violations included disorderly conduct occurred on permitted premises, operator furnished beverages to an intoxicated person, and outlet failed to be a good neighbor.
In other business, a new permit was granted February 16 for SEP, Inc., d/b/a Save-A-Lot at 429 E. Main St. in Magnolia in the "retail beer off premises" category. Lisa Slack was the applicant.
No local retailers were named to the insufficient funds list for the month of February.